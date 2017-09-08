GOLD, MINES AND NATURAL RESOURCES: ACCELERATION IN MOMENTUM

Full review in the document below.

In brief – After testing the $1200/oz. support in early July ($1204.7/oz. on 10 July), the gold price once again took on the psychological resistance level of $1300/oz. It brushed up against this barrier once, on 18 August ($1301/oz.), but not until late in the month did it cross it at the market close!

The dollar hit a low since January 2015 against the main currencies (based on the Dollar Index), driven by the exchange of pleasantries between Messieurs Trump and Kim. Gold, meanwhile, held firm above $1300/oz., despite market reluctance, driven by the words (or, rather, the silence) at Jackson Hole, which once lessened the likelihood of a new Fed tightening by yearend and, accordingly, sent real US yields down, and, of course, by the latest North Korean missile launch, this one flying over Japan.